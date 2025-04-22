Pope Francis slipped into coma, died of heart failure: Vatican doctor Pope Francis passed away early Monday following a stroke and heart failure, as stated in a death certificate released by Vatican physician Andrea Arcangeli. The document indicated that he slipped into a coma prior to his death.

Pope Francis passed away early Monday morning following complications from a stroke and heart failure, according to a death certificate released by Vatican physician Andrea Arcangeli.

The document, shared publicly by the Vatican, confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff fell into a coma before his death. Francis, who had been battling double pneumonia earlier this year, died in the early hours of Monday.

The first Latin American pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis had made a public appearance on Easter Sunday, riding in an open-air popemobile and greeting crowds in St Peter's Square—signs that his recovery seemed to be progressing.

The Vatican on Pope Francis' death

“With deep sorrow, I must announce the passing of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said during a broadcast on Vatican television.

“At 7:35 this morning (0535 GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

The Vatican has not yet announced a date for the funeral, though tradition suggests it will take place between Friday and Sunday. A meeting of cardinals is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the funeral arrangements.

Pope Francis had expressed a desire to be laid to rest “in the ground, without particular decoration,” with only his papal name - Franciscus inscribed in Latin.

India announces 3-day state mourning

The Centre on Monday declared a three-day state mourning to honour the passing of Pope Francis.

Francis, the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday at the age of 88.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced, “His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away on 21 April. As a mark of respect, a three-day state mourning will be observed across India.”

According to the schedule, state mourning will take place on 22 April (Tuesday) and 23 April (Wednesday), with an additional day to be observed on the day of the funeral.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings where it is regularly displayed, and there will be no official entertainment, the statement added.