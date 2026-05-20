PM Modi-Trump meet buzz grows after French President Emmanuel Macron's invite for G-7 Summit

Paris:

A potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is generating strong political chatter, with indications that the two leaders may come face-to-face in France. The speculation stems from the fact that France is set to host the G7 Summit in June, where both leaders are likely to be present.

During his visit to India earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the high-profile gathering. Reports now suggest that President Trump is expected to join the summit as well. Their last meeting took place on February 13, 2025, at the White House.

G7 Summit scheduled for June in the French Alps

This year's G7 Summit will be held in Evian-les-Bains, located in the scenic French Alps, from June 15 to 17. According to reports, President Trump plans to focus on discussions related to artificial intelligence, trade and global efforts to tackle crime.

Interestingly, the summit will commence just a day after Trump’s 80th birthday. A senior White House official has indicated that no formal signed agreements are expected at the meeting. Instead, the emphasis will be on building consensus that could shape future international commitments. Although Iran is likely to feature in the discussions, observers believe Trump will place greater emphasis on trade-related issues.

PM Modi's France visit confirmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the upcoming G7 Summit was confirmed earlier in March this year. The French Embassy in India had shared this information. French President Emmanuel Macron visited India on an official trip from February 17-19, 2026, during which he invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit.

The G7 is a platform of the world’s seven most developed and leading industrial economies. The group includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. In addition to these nations, the European Union also takes part in the summit.

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