PM Modi at BRICS Summit: Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy

The economic growth of developing nations has decreased by 1.5 per cent due to terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 11th BRICS Summit in Brazil on Thursday. Modi said the menace of terrorism has resulted in the loss of USD 1 trillion to the world economy. The prime minister was addressing the BRICS Plenary Session at the iconic Itamaraty Palace in the presence of the Presidents of Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa. Modi said that terrorism is the biggest threat to development, peace and prosperity.

PM Modi at BRICS Summit: Top Quotes

According to some estimates, the economic growth of developing nations has decreased by 1.5 per cent due to terrorism.

The scourge of terrorism has caused USD 1 trillion loss to the world economy.

The atmosphere of doubt created by terrorism, terror financing, drug trafficking and organised crime harms trade and business. I'm happy that a seminar on 'BRICS Strategies for Countering Terrorism,' was organised.

We recently launched 'Fit India Movement.' I want communication and exchange between BRICS nations to increase in areas of fitness and health.

We need to focus on trade and investment between BRICS nations, Intra-BRICS trade is only 15% of the world trade.

