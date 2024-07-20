PM Modi speaks to New Zealand counterpart, thanks him for his warm wishes on third term

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, where the latter conveyed his warm felicitations on his historic third term. The Indian leader also reiterated his commitment to take forward India-New Zealand ties, rooted in shared democratic values and people-to-people ties.

Luxon warmly congratulated PM Modi after he secured his third time following the recent Lok Sabha elections that concluded in June. Both leaders reiterate their commitment to advance bilateral ties rooted in shared democratic values and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi and Luxon also agreed to advance cooperation in trade, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education, space and other areas. PM Modi thanked PM Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora. PM Luxon assures him of their security and well-being.

Taking to X, Luxon said, "I’ve just spoken with India’s Prime Minister @narendramodi and congratulated him on his recent election victory. I told the Prime Minister how much I value the immense contribution that Indian-Kiwis make to New Zealand. We both agreed there is so much more our countries can do together!"

Responding to his tweet, PM Modi said, "I thank Prime Minister @Chrisluxonmp for his call and warm felicitations. Reiterated our firm commitment to take forward India-New Zealand ties, which are rooted in shared democratic values and people-to-people ties. Appreciate his efforts towards the security and well-being of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand."

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the most followed world leader on the microblogging site X. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk extended his congratulations to PM Modi for achieving this milestone. He said, "Congratulations PM Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader."

Significantly, Musk's statement came after PM Modi’s X handle surpassed 100 million followers earlier this week, making him the most followed personality on the social media platform. Not only has PM Modi's account surpassed other Indian politicians in terms of follower count, but has also outperformed some of the most powerful world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, the present ruler of Dubai, and Pope Francis, to be the most followed personality among them.

When comparing the social media followings of various Indian politicians, PM Modi's handle stand out significantly. With a total of 100 million following, the PM's handle holds massive followers gain compared to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's handle (26.4 million followers), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's handle (27.5 million), Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav's handle (19.9 million), and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee handle (7.4 million). RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

