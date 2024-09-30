PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, discusses West Asia conflict amid escalating tensions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu

Amid the tumultuous global developments in West Asia, exacerbated by the recent escalation of deadly conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 30) spoke with his Israeli counterpart and took note of the situation in the region.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world."

Notably, the Prime Minister also emphasized India's commitment to supporting efforts for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. "It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi added.

Significantly, the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel threatens to disrupt peace in the Middle East. Sporadic fighting between the two intensified after Hamas gunmen initiated the war in Gaza, followed by Israel's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip. While Israel's counteraction dealt a significant blow to Hamas, Hezbollah extended its attacks on Israeli positions in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Hezbollah has since launched over 8,000 rockets into northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The group has also fired anti-tank missiles at armored vehicles and attacked military targets with explosive drones. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have retaliated with persistent airstrikes, tanks, and artillery fire against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.



