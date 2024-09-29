Israel’s deadliest attack on Lebanon kills several Hezbollah’s top leaders within 72 hours

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery

The recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah forces has once again placed the world on edge, already burdened by the effects of wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Initially, the conflict was viewed as a regular escalation between two long-standing adversaries with deeply rooted historical causes. However, the situation has now forced the world to grapple with global disruption and a fragile peace order.

Amid this, the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel threatens to disrupt peace in the Middle East. Sporadic fighting between the two intensified after Hamas gunmen initiated the war in Gaza, followed by Israel's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip. While Israel's counteraction dealt a significant blow to Hamas, Hezbollah extended its attacks on Israeli positions in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Hezbollah has since launched over 8,000 rockets into northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The group has also fired anti-tank missiles at armored vehicles and attacked military targets with explosive drones. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have retaliated with persistent airstrikes, tanks, and artillery fire against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

Tensions escalated further after a rocket attack in the Golan Heights on July 27 killed 12 children and other civilians. While Israel accused Hezbollah of involvement in the attack, Hezbollah denied it. Nevertheless, Israel intensified its strikes against the group, targeting several prominent leaders.

On July 30, the IDF announced the killing of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs. Though Hezbollah attempted to retaliate for Shukr's death, the group largely failed in its operation, according to IDF reports.

Another significant escalation occurred on September 17 and 18, when explosions involving pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members killed around 40 people and wounded thousands. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah blamed Israel for the attacks, stating they had "crossed all red lines." Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility but continued its operations. In a subsequent airstrike, Israel killed at least 16 Hezbollah members, including top military commanders Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi, in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Seeking revenge for Aqil's death, Hezbollah launched long-range weapons deep into Israel, killing at least 49 people.

In response to Hezbollah's attacks, Israel carried out airstrikes on Beirut on September 27, killing Nasrallah, along with at least six others and injuring 91. The strike also killed senior commander Ali Karaki. On September 28, another Israeli airstrike killed high-ranking Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk, deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council. Hezbollah confirmed his death, making him the seventh senior leader killed in Israeli strikes in just over a week.