PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at Kuwait's Bayan Palace | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MEA/SOCIAL PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait.

On the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi on Sunday received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership. PM Modi, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will hold extensive talks with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait."

Earlier, PM Modi said that with Kuwait standing as India's sixth-largest crude supplier and fourth-largest LPG supplier, the scope for further collaboration is immense as India emerges as the third-biggest global energy, oil and LPG consumer. Kuwait holds around 6.5 per cent of global oil reserves, he added

Here's what PM Modi said about India-Kuwait ties

Modi said that the petrochemical sector offers another promising avenue for collaboration as India's rapidly growing petrochemical industry is set to become USD 300 billion by 2025.

The energy partnership between the two countries is not only a pillar of economic relationship but also a driver for diversified and sustainable growth, setting a path towards a future of shared prosperity, he said.

Modi described the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as an organisation of six Middle East countries, including Kuwait, having vital significance for India.

India's relationship with the Gulf is rooted in historical, cultural and trade linkages, with the GCC region accounting for around one-sixth of India's total trade and hosting around one-third of the Indian diaspora, he said.

Around nine million Indians residing in the region are contributing positively to its economic growth, he added.

Indian community acts as bridge: PM Modi in Kuwait

The prime minister said the Indian community acts as a living bridge between the two countries. Trade and commerce, which have been on an upswing, have served as important pillars of their bilateral relationship, he said.

In the interview, he expressed happiness with 'Made in India' products, particularly in automobile, electrical and mechanical machinery and telecom sector, making inroads in Kuwait.

He said India today is manufacturing world-class products at the most affordable cost, stressing that diversification to non-oil trade is key to achieving greater bilateral trade.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | From Hala Modi to Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony, key events attended by PM in Kuwait | In Pics