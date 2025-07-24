PM Modi meets King Charles after India, UK sign historic free trade deal Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles in London shortly after India and the UK signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement on July 24. The deal, expected to boost annual bilateral trade by USD 34 billion, grants near-zero duty access to key Indian exports.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles in the United Kingdom on Thursday, shortly after India and the UK signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement aimed at significantly boosting bilateral trade. The meeting between the two leaders underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and the UK, coming on the heels of a deal expected to enhance annual trade by nearly USD 34 billion.

The Free Trade Agreement, signed in London on July 24, was formalised in the presence of PM Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds signed the pact on behalf of their respective governments.

Hailed as India’s most ambitious trade accord in over a decade and the UK’s first major post-Brexit deal, the agreement marks a major milestone in economic cooperation between the two countries. Calling it a “new roadmap for shared prosperity,” PM Modi said the agreement would benefit farmers, fishermen, small businesses, and professionals in both nations.

The deal will grant near-zero duty access for a wide range of Indian exports to the UK, including textiles, gems and jewellery, seafood, leather goods, engineering products, and processed foods, offering a strong boost to Indian industry and job creation.

Government officials described the agreement as a “historic milestone” in the India-UK relationship, with both sides hoping it will pave the way for deeper collaboration across sectors.