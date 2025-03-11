PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart plant bael tree as symbolic gesture to strengthen bilateral ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius for a two-day visit on Tuesday and received a warm welcome by his counterpart Navin Ramgoolam at the airport in Port Louis.

During his ongoing two-day state visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, planted a Bael (Wood Apple) Tree at the SSR Botanical Garden as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. This symbolic gesture marked the beginning of their diplomatic engagements, reflecting the deepening ties between India and Mauritius.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Mauritius on Monday, where he was warmly welcomed by PM Ramgoolam at the airport. A vibrant crowd of Indian nationals gathered at the airport, eager to catch a glimpse of the Indian leader. Modi’s visit, scheduled for March 11 and 12, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, and he is set to attend Mauritius' National Day celebrations as the chief guest.

The two leaders shared a traditional Bihari welcome on Tuesday as Geet Gawai singers performed a Swagat Gaan (welcome song) in honor of PM Modi's arrival in Port Louis. During his stay, PM Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects that focus on capacity building, community infrastructure, and democratic strengthening in the island nation.

One of the key highlights of his visit is the joint inauguration of the newly constructed Civil Services College building, a project built with India’s support at an investment of approximately USD 4.75 million. This initiative symbolizes India's role in enhancing governance and institutional capacity in Mauritius. Furthermore, PM Modi will e-inaugurate an Area Health Centre and 20 community projects across Mauritius, covering sectors such as healthcare, local development, and sports, with a combined investment of around Rs 7 crore.

In addition to this, PM Modi’s visit underscores the growing economic ties between the two nations. Mauritius is one of India's largest trading partners and has become a significant source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The countries have also signed several agreements to promote trade, including the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in 2021.

With numerous developmental projects under India’s support, PM Modi’s visit is set to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.