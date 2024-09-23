Google CEO Sundar Pichai hails PM Modi's 'clear vision' for AI in India: 'Challenged us to do more…'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on transforming India with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture for the benefit of the people of the country, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Sunday (September 23). His remarks came after attending a roundtable with PM Modi in New York. Several other CEOs of various top tech US-based firms participated in the meeting held at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in the city.

Pichai reveals details of conference

Pichai revealed the details of the conference and lauded the Prime Minister’s “clear vision” for the expansion of AI in India and how it can be of benefit to its citizens. He said that PM Modi “challenged” the CEOs to “do more”.

“The PM has been focussed on transforming India. It is Digital India vision. He pushed us to continue making in India, designing in India. We are proud to now make our Pixel phones manufactured in India. He is really thinking about how AI can transform India in a way that benefits the people of India. He challenged us to think about applications in healthcare, education, agriculture and he is also thinking about the infrastructure of India - be it data centres, power, energy and investing to make sure that India can transition. And we are proud to be partnering with India,” Pichai said after the meeting.

Stating that the Prime Minister has “always challenged” them to do more for India, the Google CEO revealed that PM Modi has asked them to “do the same with AI”.

“We are robustly investing in AI in India and we look forward to doing more. We have set several programs and partnerships...He has always challenged all of us to do more, more for India. Now, he is asking us to do the same with AI. He has a clear vision, both in terms of the opportunity that AI will create but he wants to make sure ultimately AI is there to benefit the people of India and he has a clear vision that it should all be in the service of the people of India. He is challenging us to do more,” Pichai said.

Which CEOs participated in the meeting?

During the meeting, CEOs of top US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors were present. Organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, the CEOs of top US tech firms, including Google CEO Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayena, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended the conference.

Others who participated in the roundtable include AMD CEO Lisa Su, HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Dr Noubar Afeyan, Chairman of Moderna, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg..

