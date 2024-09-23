PM Modi attends roundtable with top tech CEOs in New York: 'Glad to see immense optimism towards India'

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a “fruitful” Roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies on Sunday (local time) in New York where he highlighted India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors. The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday during the second leg of PM Modi's three-day US visit.

Which CEOs participated in the meeting?

During the meeting, CEOs of top US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors were present. Organised by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, the CEOs of top US tech firms, including Google CEO Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayena, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended the conference.

Others who participated in the roundtable include AMD CEO Lisa Su, HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Dr Noubar Afeyan, Chairman of Moderna, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg..

What did PM Modi say?

The Prime Minister said that he underlined India’s progress in the field of technology, innovation among others.

“Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Assuring the business leaders of India’s deep commitment to the protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech innovation, Modi highlighted the economic transformation happening in the country, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing and semiconductors. PM Modi asserted that his government was committed to making India a "global hub of semiconductor manufacturing".

The CEOs appreciated India's growing prominence as a global technology hub, driven by its innovation-friendly policies and flourishing market opportunities. They also expressed strong interest in investing and collaborating with India, agreeing that investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies in the country.

Ministry of External Affairs said, “Further cementing technology and business connect. PM @narendramodi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering, in New York today. PM emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors”.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York.

He reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

