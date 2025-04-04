PM Modi gifts Brass Dokra Peacock themed boat to Thailand PM, silver-gold cufflinks to spouse of Thai PM The sculpture features a peacock-shaped boat, symbolising grace and cultural imagination, with intricate patterns and colorful lacquer inlays. A tribal rider calmly rowing represents the harmony between humans and nature, a central theme in Dokra art.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented exquisite gifts showcasing the grandeur of Indian handicrafts to the Thailand Prime Minister and her spouse during his visit to Bangkok. PM Modi gifted a Dokra Brass Peacock Boat with a Tribal Rider to PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The boat is a stunning example of a traditional Indian metal craft, originating from the tribal communities of Chhattisgarh. It was made using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, with each piece handcrafted and unique. Notably, the sculpture features a peacock-shaped boat, symbolising grace and cultural imagination, with intricate patterns and colorful lacquer inlays. A tribal rider calmly rowing represents the harmony between humans and nature, a central theme in Dokra art.

Crafted in brass, the piece develops a rich patina over time, enhancing its antique charm. Beyond its decorative appeal, this artifact preserves India's tribal heritage, embodying simplicity, creativity, and a deep connection to nature. PM Modi's gift to the spouse of Thai PM were Gold-Plated Tiger Motif Cufflinks with Pearls blend tradition, artistry, and modern sophistication. Featuring a majestic tiger face, they symbolize courage, leadership, and royalty. The cufflinks feature intricate Meenakari work, a heritage craft from Rajasthan and Gujarat, that adds vibrant enamel detailing, reflecting India's rich jewellery traditions.

Notably, a pearl bead border softens the bold design, creating a balance of strength and elegance. Crafted in high-quality silver with gold plating, these cufflinks come with a bullet-back closure, ensuring durability and ease of wear. More than accessories, they are wearable pieces of heritage.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. He welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement. PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors in the BIMSTEC region on Friday. He expressed hope that the efforts would make a positive difference in the member states of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, PM Modi held a meeting with several world leaders, including Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.