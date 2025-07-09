PM Modi beats to Namibia’s rhythm, plays 'traditional drums' in cultural gesture | Watch video Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and traditional welcome upon his arrival at Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek. He was greeted with full ceremonial honours and welcomed by Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

Windhoek:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Windhoek, Namibia, on Wednesday, marking the final stop of his five-nation tour. This is Modi’s first-ever visit to Namibia and only the third Prime Ministerial visit from India to the southern African nation.

Ceremonial welcome and cultural exchange

Upon landing at Hosea Kutako International Airport, PM Modi was welcomed with full ceremonial honours. He was received by the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, and warmly greeted by traditional performers. As a gesture of cultural camaraderie, the Indian Prime Minister also tried his hand at playing Namibia’s traditional drums, echoing a similar moment from his Singapore visit where he played the dhol.

(Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB )PM Modi plays traditional drums in a cultural gesture in Namibia.

Bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah

During the visit, PM Modi is set to hold bilateral discussions with Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, with a focus on strengthening strategic, trade, and development cooperation. He will also address the Namibian Parliament, highlighting India’s deepening engagement with Africa.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today."

Paying tribute to Namibia’s founding father

As part of his visit, PM Modi will also pay homage to Dr Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s Founding Father and first President. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a reaffirmation of India’s historic and multifaceted ties with Namibia.

Strengthening India–Africa ties

Namibia holds a key place in India’s Africa outreach strategy. PM Modi’s visit comes amid efforts to deepen partnerships with nations across the Global South. Earlier legs of his tour included Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.

The visit not only reinforces diplomatic and trade relations but also celebrates shared values of democracy, development, and historical solidarity between India and Namibia.