PM Modi at COP26 LIVE Updates: UN chief, US president, UK, Canada PMs attend climate summit in Glasgow

Image Source : AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit where he would deliver a national statement alongside other world leaders at the Scottish Exhibition Centre. Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival at the summit venue. IN PICTURES

Prime Minister Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres. "Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of @COP26,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During the high-profile segment of the World Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to present the formal position on India's climate action agenda and lay out the best practices and achievements in the sector at the COP26 summit.

At the end of day one of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at a special VVIP reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions.

The reception will also involve members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend this special reception but pulled out last week after a medical advice against travel.

UK's Johnson warns world leaders as climate summit begins

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a global climate summit, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device." Johnson likened the Earth's position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond — strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.

He told leaders on Monday that “we are in roughly the same position” — only now the “ticking doomsday device” is real and not fiction. He was kicking off the world leaders' summit portion of a UN climate conference, which is aimed at getting agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels.

Britain's leader struck a gloomy note on the eve of the conference, after Group of 20 leaders made only modest climate commitments at their summit in Rome.

"Even though for 200 yrs industrialised nations were in complete ignorance of problems they were creating,we now have duty to find those funds-100 bn dollars a yr promised in Paris by '20 but which we won't deliver until '23 to help rest of world to move to green technology," Borris said.

"It was here in Glasgow 250 years ago, that James Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam that was produced by burning coal. We brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began."

"As we look at the Green Industrial Revolution, it's now needed around the world. We in the developed world must recognise the special responsibility we have, to help everybody else to do it."

UN Secy-General António Guterres also voiced the same concern

"The 6 yrs since Paris Climate Agreement have been the 6 hottest yrs on record. Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice - either we stop it or it stops us. It's time to say, "enough," Guterres said.

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity, enough of killing ourselves with Carbon, enough of treating nature like a toilet, enough of burning, drilling&mining our way deeper. We're digging our own graves. Our planet is changing before our eyes."

