PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris: 'Need to be careful of inherent biases of AI' | Top quotes

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the AI Action Summit in Paris and warned about the inherent biases of artificial intelligence. “We need to democratise technology and need global standards to deal with issues concerning AI, PM Modi said. He went on to add that there is a need to be careful of the inherent biases of the AI.

"AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust. But governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance," PM Modi said.

"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people,” he said.

“India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is good for all,” PM Modi said at AI global summit.

“Today India leads in AI adoption as well as in techno-legal foundation in data privacy,” PM Modi said at global summit.

During the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent."

"We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratise technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful. Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future."