Life in coronavirus lockdown in 15 selected photos

Image Source : AP Policemen patrol on a bike along a stationed train during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi.

Image Source : AP Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill releases a bird celebrating the Annunciation on the eve of Orthodox Easter during a live broadcast outside the almost empty Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. As the coronavirus outbreak picked up speed in Russia, authorities all over the country cancelled public events and ordered residents in most regions to stay home, with the exception of grocery shopping, going to pharmacies or taking out trash.

Image Source : AP Wuhan: Travelers with their luggage walk past the Hankou railway station on the eve of its resuming outbound traffic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Starting Wednesday, residents of Wuhan will be allowed to once again travel in and out of the sprawling city where the coronavirus pandemic began, ending an 11-week lockdown.

Image Source : PTI Stranded people take rest inside a relief camp set up during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Model Town in Andheri, Mumbai.

Image Source : PTI Police personnel practice social distancing as an officer briefs them during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Prayagraj.

Image Source : AP Members of Indonesian Red Cross stand on the back of a truck and spray disinfectant in an attempt to curb the spread of new coronavirus outbreak at a neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia,Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Image Source : AP A medical worker from China's Jilin Province wears a sticker in the shape of China on her face mask as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Within hours of China lifting an 11-week lockdown on the central city of Wuhan early Wednesday, tens of thousands people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media reports.

Image Source : AP A colleague watches as a New York Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) adjusts a "Thank You FDNY" sign attached to a barricade outside Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room entrance after it came loose, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, during the current coronavirus outbreak in the Queens borough of New York. As COVID-19 cases surged, the hospital was at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source : AP White markers, each indicating a mass grave of about 150 people, are displayed on Hart Island in New York. On Monday, April 6, 2020, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that officials are exploring the possibility of temporarily burying coronavirus victims on Hart Island, a one-mile, limited access strip off the Bronx borough of New York that has long served as the city's potter's field. The mayor told TV station NY1 that under such a contingency plan, bodies of COVID-19 victims would be buried individually, not in mass graves, so families could later reclaim them.

Image Source : AP People wearing face masks visit the usually crowded "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign amid the coronavirus outbreak along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Image Source : AP Man wearing a face mask sits beside pigeons during a lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad.

Image Source : AP Homeless people stand in a queue to receive food distributed by the volunteers during the nation wide 21 day lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus

Image Source : AP Hundreds of taxi cabs stand parked at the shopping theme park Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dubai is under a 24-hour lockdown over the new coronavirus pandemic, leaving taxi cabs unfilled and schools buses idle in the parking lot of the park, a popular attraction open every winter. Global Village closed early this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Image Source : AP A family holds candles to mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a Friday broadcast urged the country's 1.3 billion people to switch off lights of their home at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday night and light candles, lamps and even use mobile torches standing in their balconies. Modi said that such a gesture will dispel the darkness created by the coronavirus and show that people are together in their fight against the epidemic.

Image Source : AP A man sprays disinfectant on a building during a countrywide lockdown in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or deaths.

