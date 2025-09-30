Philippines rattled by 6.7 magnitude earthquake; houses damaged, power supply affected | Watch The Philippines sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to intense tectonic activity. In addition to seismic events, the country also faces an average of 20 typhoons each year.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck central Philippines on Tuesday night, prompting residents to flee their homes and rush into the streets in fear. The tremor was strong enough to knock out electricity in parts of Cebu province and cause damage to buildings, including an old stone church.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was triggered by movement along a local fault and was located roughly 17 kilometres northeast of Bogo City. Authorities have warned of possible aftershocks and further damage.

No immediate reports of casualties has been received. People in coastal areas have been advised to stay away from the beach and move farther inland.

In the northern part of Cebu, the town of Daanbantayan experienced a power blackout shortly after the quake. A historic stone church in the area sustained damage, although the full extent has not yet been confirmed.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions common in Philippines

The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to intense tectonic activity. In addition to seismic events, the country also faces an average of 20 typhoons each year, making it one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.

Emergency services are currently monitoring the situation and assessing affected areas.

4 killed in tropical storm in Philippine

Earlier on Friday, as many as four persons were killed after a tropical storm barrelled across Philippine islands. More than 4 lakh people were evacuated by the authorities from landslide and flood-prone villages.They were shifted to government shelters.