Philippine Air Force's FA-50 fighter jet goes missing during mission against rebels An official spoke on the condition of anonymity that the incident happened in a southern Philippine province during an anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas.

A Philippine Air Force fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing during an operation in a southern province, officials said on Tuesday. The FA-50 jet lost communication with other Air Force aircraft around midnight on Monday during a night combat assault, which was being conducted in support of ground forces who were battling insurgents. The other aircraft were able to return safely to an air base in central Cebu province, the air force said, without providing other details for security reasons.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity since there is a lack of authority to discuss the sensitive situation publicly, the official said the incident happened in a southern Philippine province, where an anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas was underway.

Here's what Philippine Air Force spokesperson said

"We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time,” Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said. It was not immediately clear if the rest of the FA-50s would be grounded following the incident.

The pilots could eject from the supersonic jets in case they encounter any problem that could lead to a crash. Rescuers could locate them if their emergency locating transmitters emitted signals.

Castillo refused to say if rescuers have detected such signals but added that the military is “still very optimistic that they are safe.” It was not immediately clear if the rest of the FA-50s would be grounded following the incident.

How many FA-50 jets does Philippines have?

The Philippines acquired 12 FA-50 multi-purpose fighter jets starting in 2015 from South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. for 18.9 billion pesos ($331 million) in what was then the biggest deal under a military modernisation programme that has been repeatedly stalled by a lack of funds.

Along with anti-insurgency operations, the jets have been used in a range of activities, from major national ceremonies to patrolling the disputed South China Sea.

According to military estimates, about 1,000 communist guerrillas remain after decades of battle setbacks, surrenders and factional fighting. Peace talks, which were brokered by Norway, collapsed under previous President Rodrigo Duterte as both sides accused the other of continuing deadly attacks despite the negotiations.

(With inputs from AP)