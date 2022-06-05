Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • BJP leader Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus
  • Fulfill demands of Kashmiri Pandits, provide them security and put forth action plan for Valley: Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'
  • New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. United States: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

United States: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

AP Reported by: AP
Philadelphia Updated on: June 05, 2022 14:35 IST
philadelphia shooting, us shooting, philadelphia shooting news
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Highlights

  • 3 people died and at least 11 others were wounded in a shooting in US.
  • The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun.
  • Shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect.

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit. “You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured. 

Also Read: US school shooting: Grieving husband dies after wife is slain in Texas rampage

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News