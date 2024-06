Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Philadelphia police investigate the scene of a shooting.

Philadelphia police are investigating a mass shooting that left at least five people injured on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia on the 2800 block of Bambery Street. Police reported finding three gunshot victims at the scene, while two additional victims were transported to the hospital. The victims include three women and two men, all adults.