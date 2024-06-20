Suhas Subramanyam: Journey from Bengaluru to becoming first Indian-American to win Virginia Democratic primary

Follow us on Image Source : @SUHASFORVA/X Suhas Subramanyam with his wife and children.

Washington: Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam has won the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat in Virginia, defeating 11 other candidates including fellow Indian-American Krystle Kaul.

The first Indian-American, South Asian and Hindu to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and to the Virginia State Senate in 2023, Subramanyam is running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, which has a sizable Indian-American population.

Who is Suhas Subramanyam?

Its current occupant, Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, had announced last year that she would not be running for the seat. Subramanyam, 37, was born in Houston to Indian-American parents who migrated to the US from Bengaluru. In 2015, he was appointed by then-President Barack Obama to serve as a White House technology policy advisor. Wexton had endorsed Subramanyam, who now faces Mike Clancy from the Republican Party.

In an interview to PTI early this year, Suhas said he was running for Congress to ensure a better future for America. "The Congress is here to solve problems and to be proactive about the future. We should not be legislating not just for the next two years, but for the next 20 or 30 years. I want my kids -- I've got two girls who are two and three -- I want them to live in a better country and in a better world than what we found," he said.

From Bengaluru, Chennai to Secunderabad , how Subramanyam's parents move to US

Suhas said he wanted everyone to have a chance at the American dream. "My parents are from Bengaluru and Chennai and spent some time in Secunderabad as well. They came here because they wanted to start a new life here... They wanted to be physicians, and you can make a great life in America as a physician," he said. He added that his parents didn't have much when they came here but they became successful through education and hard work.

"I want to make sure that everyone has a chance at that American dream. Everyone has a chance of creating a great business if that's what they want to do or being a part of a great business and that they can empower themselves economically. “But it really started with the fact that our community education is the great equaliser, and you can lift yourself up from any situation if you do well and study hard and work hard. And I want to make sure that stays the same way," he said.

(With inputs from agency)

