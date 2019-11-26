Image Source : AP Pak SC suspends Army Chief Bajwa's extension

The Pakistan Supreme Court On Tuesday suspended the service extension notification of the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The development adds volatility to the charged up political atmosphere in Pakistan where troubles have encircled the Imran Khan government on many fronts. There are reports of friction between the Army and the government.

According to reports, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has suspended till Wednesday the notification extending the tenure of the Army chief for another three years. The suspension was given by a three-member bench consisting of the Chief Justice along with judges Mazhar Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Jurist Foundation.

The Jurist Foundation had challenged the extension given to the Army chief, who was to retire on November 29, asking the Supreme Court to declare it null and void and illegal. "Only the President of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the Army chief," Justice Khosa said during the hearing, with reference to the Army chief's extension being notified by the Prime Minister's Office in August.

The government was defended by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan who said Bajwa's tenure had not been extended without securing President Arif Alvi's approval. "The summary has been approved by the federal cabinet," he added. The Supreme Court has issued notices to all parties involved when the hearing resumes on Wednesday.

