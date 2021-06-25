Friday, June 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. BREAKING: Pakistan remains on FATF's grey list

BREAKING: Pakistan remains on FATF's grey list

Pakistan is yet to fully implement the 27-point action plan over money laundering and terror financing. 

Vijai Laxmi Vijai Laxmi
Islamabad Published on: June 25, 2021 17:42 IST
pakistan, FATF,Pakistan FATF,imran khan, terror financing, pakistan terror groups, pakistan terroris
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/AP

Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan will continue to be on Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list as it is yet to fully implement the 27-point action plan over money laundering and terror financing. 

This is a breaking news. To be updated.

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X