Pakistan ready for 'meaningful dialogue' with India: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad:

Pakistan is ready to hold "meaningful dialogue" with India to resolve all outstanding issues, said the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday during his meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

Marriott had called on Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad.

"The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff and reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues," said an official statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

Deteriorating ties between India, Pakistan

Ties between New Delhi and Islamabad deteriorated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

India, however, has repeatedly made it clear that it will hold talks with Pakistan only after Islamabad vacates the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sharif cries foul over Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Prime Minister had accused India of exploiting the "unfortunate" Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir to undermine regional peace. Speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan, Sharif had described India's action as "unprovoked and reckless hostility".

"The unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed towards Pakistan after an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir was yet another attempt to destabilise regional peace," he had said.

India slams Sharif, Pakistan

India, meanwhile, has maintained its stance that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand, noting that its policy will remain "clear and consistent". "As far as terrorism is concerned, the discussion will be solely about Pakistan handing over to India the terrorists from the list provided to them several years ago," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhi Jaiswal had said.

"As for Jammu and Kashmir, any bilateral talks will only take place regarding the timeline and process for Pakistan to vacate PoK," he noted.

