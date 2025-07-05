Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif links Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir to 'regional destabilisation' Shehbaz Sharif referenced the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, one of the deadliest in recent memory, which left 25 Indian tourists and a resident dead.

Islamabad:

At the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of exploiting the recent Pahalgam terror attack to undermine regional peace. He described India's response as “unprovoked and reckless hostility,” aimed at destabilising the region.

Sharif referred to the April 22 (Tuesday) attack in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam- one of the deadliest in recent years- which claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and a local resident. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the assault.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terrorist camps across the border. The cross-border hostilities escalated, including Pakistani drone attacks and Indian counter-strikes, before ending on May 10 (Saturday) following Pakistan’s call for a ceasefire after heavy damage to its military installations.

Sharif raises Kashmir, Gaza, and Iran in joint condemnation

Sharif once again raised the Kashmir issue, condemning what he called "barbaric acts" against civilians in the Union Territory. In a broader swipe, he also denounced violence in Gaza and recent Israeli strikes in Iran, where over 600 people reportedly died during 'Operation Rising Lion'- Israel’s campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“Pakistan stands firmly against those who perpetrate barbaric acts against innocent people—whether in Gaza, Kashmir, or Iran,” Sharif said during his address.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan ink $2 billion investment pact to deepen economic ties

In a major boost to bilateral relations, Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed a $2 billion investment agreement covering multiple sectors of Pakistan's economy. The signing took place following a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan.

The agreement was formalised in Khankendi, with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan’s Minister for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov signing the document. Both leaders—Sharif and Aliyev—were present to witness the ceremony.

Full investment deal expected during the Presidential visit

According to Radio Pakistan, a more comprehensive agreement will be finalised during President Aliyev’s upcoming visit to Pakistan, which is expected to take place later this year. The visit aims to elevate investment and trade relations between the two nations to an unprecedented level.

Strategic ties strengthen beyond Defence

The move marks a significant step in deepening economic collaboration between the two countries, which already share strong defence ties. Sources say Azerbaijan also extended support to Pakistan during its recent conflict with India, further strengthening the diplomatic bond. The new deal signals a shared intent to expand cooperation beyond strategic and defence sectors into robust economic engagement.