Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admits India attacked Nur Khan airbase in Operation Sindoor | Watch video

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admits India attacked Nur Khan airbase in Operation Sindoor

Islamabad:

The 'Operation Sindoor' of India has reverberated through Pakistan's military circles, showcasing the unparalleled precision and strategic military acumen of the Indian armed forces. The magnitude of the operation took Pakistan's leadership by surprise, that even the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, acknowledged that the Nur Khan airbase was attacked by India.

On the intervening night of May 9 and May 10 at around 2:30 am, Pakistan PM Sharif was awakened by General Asim Munir, who informed him of the extensive air strikes deep within Pakistani territory. Pakistani Prime Minister said, "On the night of the 9th/10th, General Asim Munir called me at 2:30 am to inform me that India had bombed several of our airbases, including Nur Khan airbase."

Amit Malviya focuses on efficiency of 'Operation Sindoor'

Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National IT Department and Co-incharge of West Bengal, emphasised the gravity of the moment, saying that Sharif himself acknowledged the bombing of Nur Khan airbase and other locations. He described the event as a testament to the boldness and efficiency of 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 a.m. to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in -- the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of "Operation Sindoor," Malviya wrote on Friday (May 16) on his official X account.

Initiated in response to a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, the operation saw India launch decisive airstrikes against key Pakistani military installations, including Nur Khan airbase in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. The significance of this strike cannot be overstated, as the base-previously known as PAF Chaklala-serves as a vital hub for Pakistan's Air Mobility Command, hosting critical assets such as Saab Erieye (airborne early warning systems), C-130 transport aircraft, and IL-78 aerial refuelling tankers.

Know strategic importance of Nur Khan airbase

Pakistan Air Force's Nur Khan Base, formerly known as Pakistan Air Force Station Chaklala, is situated in Chaklala, a suburb of Rawalpindi in Pakistan's Punjab province. The airbase was originally developed by the British Royal Air Force during the colonial era and played an active role during the Second World War. Parachute training operations were conducted here for Allied troops. In later decades, the base transitioned into one of the main transport and logistics centres for the Pakistan Air Force. Until a few years ago, the Benazir Bhutto International Airport also operated from this site before being replaced by the new Islamabad International Airport.

Air strike by IAF under Sindoor mission

The destruction of this facility marks a severe strategic blow, significantly limiting Pakistan's ability to conduct swift military operations. Reports indicate that the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed precision strikes on around 11 Pakistani airbases, targeting runways, radar sites, aircraft hangars, and command centres.

Satellite imagery has revealed extensive damage, with craters forming on crucial airstrips and military transport vehicles reduced to debris. The operation was conducted with remarkable efficiency, with India launching multiple missiles in just 23 minutes, leaving Pakistan struggling to assess the full extent of the devastation.

The audacity of India's military strategy and its ability to breach Pakistan's defences with surgical precision have been unmistakably displayed. In the wake of the attack, Pakistan is reportedly considering relocating its military headquarters from Rawalpindi to Islamabad, fearing additional strikes. The international community has taken note of India's military prowess, with analysts praising the accuracy and effectiveness of 'Operation Sindoor'.