Pakistan: 15 killed in boiler explosion at chemical factory in Punjab The blast caused nearby structures to collapse, and rescue teams are working to clear debris and locate possible survivors. Punjab authorities, including the police and fire brigade, have been deployed, while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed condolences and sought a detailed report.

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Malikpur, Faisalabad district of Punjab Province on Friday morning, officials said.

Powerful explosion causes building collapse

The explosion occurred early in the morning, triggering the collapse of nearby structures, including one of the factory buildings. Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar told reporters that rescue operations were underway, and there are fears that more people may be trapped under the debris.

“So far, the rescue teams have recovered 15 dead bodies from the rubble, and seven injured have been shifted to the hospital,” Mr. Anwar said. “The rescue teams are busy clearing the debris. The entire district machinery is engaged in the rescue work.”

Rescue teams mobilized

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar issued directions for full support to all emergency response teams, including Rescue 1122, the fire brigade, and other related agencies, to ensure effective search and rescue operations.

Chief minister condoles loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, extending condolences to the bereaved families. She has sought a detailed report from the Faisalabad Commissioner regarding the incident.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the boiler explosion, and safety inspections of other chemical factories in the region have reportedly been intensified. Officials are also reviewing adherence to industrial safety protocols to prevent similar accidents in the future.

This tragic incident underscores concerns over industrial safety standards in the region, as officials continue rescue operations and provide support to victims and their families.

Similar industrial accidents in region

This is not the first industrial accident in Punjab in recent years. In 2023, a gas leak at a textile factory in Sialkot resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, highlighting ongoing concerns about outdated equipment, lax safety measures, and insufficient emergency preparedness in factories across the province. Authorities have warned that without strict enforcement of safety regulations, such tragic incidents could continue to occur.