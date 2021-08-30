Monday, August 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 'When America sent soyabean oil to Pakistan in place of F-16 fighter aircraft', NSA shares 90's anecdote

'When America sent soyabean oil to Pakistan in place of F-16 fighter aircraft', NSA shares 90's anecdote

Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has urged countries to stop pushing Islamabad to make efforts in improving situation in Afghanistan. Yusuf made the remarks at a conference in the Pakistan embassy in Washington.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2021 16:48 IST
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf Soyabean oil, F-16 fighter aircraft, US america p
Image Source : @YUSUFMOEED

When America sent soyabean oil to Pakistan in place of F-16 fighter aircraft, NSA shares 90's anecdote

Narrating an anecdote from the 1990s, Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said that the U.S. had once sent Soyabean oil to Islamabad in place of a F-16 fighter aircraft. 

Yusuf said that the incident happened in 1990s and Pakistan has been purchasing F-16 aircraft from the U.S. since then. 

Yusuf revealed that Islamabad paid for the fighter aircraft, which was parked somewhere in New Mexico. However, America refused later and sent Soyabean oil instead. 

'For those of you who don't know, Pakistan bought F-16s from the US. Through the 90s, there were F-16s that Pakistan had paid for, parked in a desert in New Mexico. The Americans refused to give us the F-16s, charged us parking fee, and ultimately gave us Soyabean oil for those F-16s...and the Soyabean oil did not fly even if we tried," Yusuf said at a press conference. 

READ MORE: Imran Khan govt must resolve Tehreek-e-Taliban issue in Pakistan: Taliban

READ MORE: Pakistan gave birth to Taliban to counter India, says former Afghan envoy

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News