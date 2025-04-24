Pakistan increases force deployment along LoC, instructs soldiers to remain in bunker amid rising tension After the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan is 'prepping' for action from India. Pakistan has increased the number of troops on the LoC and has asked the soldiers to stay inside the bunkers.

New Delhi:

After India's stern reaction and retaliation against the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan is expecting strong action and is preparing for it. As per the information shared by the sources to India TV, the Pakistani Army has strengthened its defences and has increased the troop deployment on its side of the Line of Control (LoC). Soldiers are instructed to remain in the bunkers and continuously monitor the situation along LoC.

26 civilians lost their lives due to a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

10 Corps asked to be on alert

As New Delhi has issued a strong statement, and PM Modi promised to find out the perpetrators and bring them to justice, the tensions have increased across borders. The sources say that the Pakistani Army chief has asked the 10 Corps of the Pakistani Army, whose headquarters are in Rawalpindi have been ordered to remain on alert. Meanwhile, Sialkot Division, right opposite the International Border, whose headquarters are in Gujranwala, has also been asked to remain alert.

India to keep Indus Water Treaty in abeyance

India on Thursday informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect. The decision was detailed in a letter from Debashree Mukherjee, India’s Secretary of Water Resources, to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza. "What we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan," the letter stated, noting that these actions have created "security uncertainties" that impede India’s ability to fully utilise its treaty rights.

Pakistan puts Simla Agreement on hold

In retaliation to India's move, Pakistan on Thursday put Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India on hold. Pakistani ministers announced suspension all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.

Islamabad also closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave.