Pakistan: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's physical remand extended by 11 days in new Toshakhana corruption case

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's physical remand in connection with a corruption case has been extended by 11 days, as per local reports. The couple were booked in a new Toshakhana graft case and were produced in a makeshift court setup in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Thursday after the lapse of their ten-day physical remand in the case.

The accountability court approved the 11-day physical remand and adjourned the hearing until August 19, reported Geo News. The couple was arrested in the new Toshakhana case after a district and sessions court on July 13 acquitted them in an 'un-Islamic' marriage case, which would have marked the end of legal cases keeping the cricketer-turned-politician in jail.

Just hours after their conviction was overturned, two teams of the Lahore police and the anti-corruption watchdog headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon appeared at the Adiala Jail and "declared them arrested". The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the accused had cooperated with the investigation team only twice during the previous 10-day remand.

Imran and Bushra Bibi have already completed 24 days in remand in connection with the new Toshakhana corruption case. In the case, the NAB accused the former couple of purchasing a jewellery set from the Toshakhana repository and selling it, having violated the laws. According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Imran Khan's talks with Pakistan's military

Recently, Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked one year of arrest by holding massive rallies nationwide and pledged to make concerted efforts for his release. Khan, who served as prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022, faces over 200 cases, with convictions in a few of them. PTI leaders said he could not be kept in jail any longer as he is the leader of the biggest party of the country.

Last month, he had signalled a willingness to hold talks with the powerful army due to scores of cases slapped on him, his wife and senior party leaders. While talking to journalists inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, he expressed his desire for dialogue with the military, clarifying that he never accused the establishment but offered constructive criticism. Later, he said the Army owed him an apology since he was “abducted” by the paramilitary rangers on May 9, when violent protests across the country took place.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for years, has wielded considerable power in matters of politics, security and foreign policy. There is no indication that the military establishment would ease pressure on him. Meanwhile, the leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have rejected his offer of a "conditional apology" which might lead to any reconciliation with the Army, Dawn reported.

PML-N leaders said Imran Khan should not be pardoned even if he seeks an apology for the May 9 riots, after the former premier offered to tender an apology if the involvement of PTI leaders in the May 9 violence was proved. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that the “mastermind” of the May 9 incidents was asking for forgiveness.

'Incumbent govt won't last more than two months'

The PTI founder also said the incumbent coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last for more than two months. He said his party wanted justice in the May 9 events, elaborating on his offer to initiate dialogue, and adding that he made the offer to hold talks with the Army only for the sake of the country.

"These fools are not understanding that this government doesn't have more than two months. The government is going to collapse in two months," he said, rejecting a deal with the powers no matter how long the government kept him behind bars. "The purpose of filing cases against me and my wife was to break the PTI. (The) NAB has filed four cases against me for Toshakhana gifts," he added.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases.

