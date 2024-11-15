Pakistan: Hindu pilgrim on way to attend 555th birth anniversary event at Nankana Sahib shot dead

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

A Pakistani Hindu pilgrim, who was going to attend the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, was shot dead by robbers in Pakistan, the police said on Friday. Rajesh Kumar, a native of Larkana city of Sindh province was going to Nankana Sahib from Lahore in a car.

He was accompanied by his friend and a brother-in-law when three robbers intercepted them on the Mananwala-Nankana Sahib Road, some 60 km from Lahore. Providing details, the police said, “The gunmen snatched PKR 4,50,000 from the trio and also PKR 10,000 from the driver. After Kumar resisted, the robbers opened fire on him and fled."

The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday night. After the robbery and firing incident, Kumar was shifted to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The police further said that a case has been registered against unidentified men on the complaint of Kumar's brother-in-law under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

2,550 Indians arrive in Pakistan

Notably, on Friday, the main event of Sikh Guru Sri Guru Nanak's birth anniversary was held in Gurdwara Janamsthan Nankana Sahib, in which over 2,500 Sikhs from India and other good number of local and foreign pilgrims participated. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Fareed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ramesh Singh Arora -- also a minority minister in Maryam Nawaz's cabinet in Punjab -- welcomed the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Speaking to the media at the Wagah Border, Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee leader Harjeet Singh Pappa expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani authorities for the warm reception. "We feel immense joy being here," he said. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee leader Gurnam Singh Jassal said: "We are thankful for the love and respect we receive here." PSGPC president Arora said the welcome extended to the pilgrims reflects Pakistan's respect and affection for its minorities.

(With inputs from agencies)