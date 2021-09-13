Pakistan's national flag-carrier runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover

Follow us on Image Source : AP This was the first international passenger flight since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital last month and announced a hardline interim government.

Pakistan's national flag carrier on Monday ran its first commercial flight to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight - PK 6429 - took foreign journalists to Kabul and returned with a team of World Bank and international media organizations, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the objective of the flight is to promote goodwill between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said this flight operation is very important for PIA and the entire world. He also expressed hope that the flight operation would soon be fully restored.

The Kabul airport is not fully operational for international flights though, chartered flights of Qatar Airlines have flown out hundreds of US, German, Afghan, and other citizens from the airport last week.

The airport has also been receiving international flights carrying humanitarian aid and the domestic flights have been resumed since early September, Afghanistan’s Khaama news reported.

