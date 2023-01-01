Pakistan's economy in critical stage; need to tackle terrorism, says Army chief Gen Munir

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, on Saturday, said that the country was passing through a critical stage and urged all stakeholders to join hands to tackle the twin problems of terrorism and the economy.

Addressing the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, he said that there is a need for the development of national consensus towards the country’s problems.

“(The) COAS stated that Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires the development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” the Army said in a statement.

Maritime domain is continuously shifting

He said that the maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement and only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare.

The COAS appreciated the Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries.

General Munir advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight. He also congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and for becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

