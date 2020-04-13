Doctors in Pakistan dance inside hospital ward amid COVID-19 crisis | Watch Video

Image Source : TWITTER SCREEN GRAB Video shows Pakistani doctors dancing inside hospital ward amid COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus positive cases continue to rise across the world, a video showing doctors in Pakistan dancing inside a hospital. In the video, medical staff at a hospital in the Imran Khan-led country are seen singing and dancing inside a hospital ward, while treating several COVID-19 patients. This comes at a time when the global death toll due to the novel coronavirus has crossed 1,14,000-mark and countries across the globe are struggling to find a cure to the deadly COVID-19.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter on Sunday and shared the video, which showed Pakistani doctors dancing inside a hospital ward while treating coronavirus patients.

Captioning the video with lyrics title 'chitta chola', Gambhir wrote, "coronavirus itself must listen to this.."

The former cricketer has also used #NayaPakistan in this social media post, which is now gathering hilarious comments from over the world.

Pakistan on Sunday reported 386 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 5,170. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 86.

It said that 1,026 patients have recovered so far while 37 were reported to be in critical condition.

The nation-wide breakdown of the patients showed that Punjab has 2,464 cases, Sindh 1,411, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 697, Balochistan 228, Gilgit-Baltistan 216, Islamabad 119 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 35.

The data showed that so far 61,801 tested had been conducted, including 2,805 in the last one day.

A steady rise in the new cases has been registered despite more than three-week lockdown in the country which is going to end on Tuesday.

The officials said that a decision will be made on Monday whether to extend the lockdown or not.

There is high possibility that it would be extended as Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said that the low number of cases could spike if lockdown was completely lifted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the global community to launch an initiative to give debt relief to developing countries that are fighting the novel coronavirus, as Pakistan reported 399 fresh cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients to 5,183.

In a video message, Khan said that highly indebted countries are facing a "lack of fiscal space" that was inhibiting their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and, at the same time, providing relief to people.

