Wednesday, July 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan: Former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan, 2 others enroute to campaign, killed in a car blast

Pakistan: Former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan, 2 others enroute to campaign, killed in a car blast

Former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan was killed, along with three others, on Wednesday in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan) Updated on: July 03, 2024 20:13 IST
Pakistan blast
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE Representational Image

Pakistan's former PTI senator Hidayatullah Khan, along with two others, was killed on Wednesday in a blast in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by Dawn. According to Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur, the Regional Police Officer of Malakand, Hidayatullah Khan's car was specifically targeted in an attack in Damadola area of Bajaur. Sajjad Ahmad, the District Police Officer of Bajaur, informed Dawn.com that the bomb disposal unit was investigating the incident, with further details awaited upon completion of their report. Ahmad added that the former senator was en route to campaign for a by-election in Damadola when the attack occurred.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement