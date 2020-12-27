Image Source : AP 2 dead, 8 injured in Pak explosion

Two people were killed and eight others injured in an explosion near a football ground in Pakistan's Balochistan province, an official said on Sunday.

The explosion took place in Panjgur district when players of two teams and spectators were leaving the ground after a game, provincial spokesman Liaquat Shahwani told Xinhua news agency.

He added that the injured included boys of a high school who were playing and watching the match.

Several of them were in critical condition.

"The resolve of the provincial government to eliminate militancy cannot be deterred by such cowardly acts. The elements involved in the attack will be nabbed and brought to books," Shahwani said.

Speaking to Xinhua, police sources said that the explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device planted on a motorbike.

Two vehicles were also damaged in the powerful explosion, the sources added.

An inquiry into the incident was underway.

No group or individual has claimed the attack.

