Pakistan Army admits role in Kargil War for first time after 25 years | WATCH

Rawalpindi: For the first time in 25 years, the Pakistan Army has publicly admitted its involvement in the Kargil War of 1999. Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, while addressing an event to mark the country's Defence Day, said several soldiers had laid down their lives while fighting the wars in 1965, 1971 and in Kargil in 1999.

"The Pakistani community is a community of braves which understands the importance of freedom and how to pay for it. "Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 or the Kargil war of 1999, thousands of Shuhadas (martyrs) have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan and Islam," he said during the event in Rawalpindi.

