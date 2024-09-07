Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan Army admits role in Kargil War for first time after 25 years | WATCH

Pakistan Army admits role in Kargil War for first time after 25 years | WATCH

Before this, Pakistan had never acknowledged its role in the Kargil War of 1999, referring to the infiltrators as "Kashmiri freedom fighters". In 1999, Pakistani forces crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) in May 1999 and infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir and seized the Indian Army's posts.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Rawalpindi Updated on: September 07, 2024 17:52 IST
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir addressing an event in
Image Source : X Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir addressing an event in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi: For the first time in 25 years, the Pakistan Army has publicly admitted its involvement in the Kargil War of 1999. Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, while addressing an event to mark the country's Defence Day, said several soldiers had laid down their lives while fighting the wars in 1965, 1971 and in Kargil in 1999.

"The Pakistani community is a community of braves which understands the importance of freedom and how to pay for it. "Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 or the Kargil war of 1999, thousands of Shuhadas (martyrs) have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan and Islam," he said during the event in Rawalpindi.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement