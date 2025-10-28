Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks deadlocked in Istanbul: Ceasefire at risk amid rising border tensions The dispute centers on Islamabad’s demand for assurances that Afghan soil won’t be used for attacks against Pakistan. Despite Turkey’s mediation, no breakthrough has been reached, though the ceasefire brokered earlier in Doha remains intact.

New Delhi:

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a deadlock in Istanbul after three days of negotiations, with both sides accusing each other of stalling progress. Despite mediation efforts by Turkey, no breakthrough has been achieved so far, casting doubt over the fragile ceasefire agreed upon earlier this month in Doha.

Talks hit deadlock over security assurances

According to Pakistani officials, the talks stumbled over Kabul’s reluctance to accept Islamabad’s demands for concrete assurances that Afghan soil will not be used to launch attacks against Pakistan. The officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, described Pakistan’s demands as “logical and legitimate,” while expressing frustration over the Taliban delegation’s hesitance to commit without consulting Kabul.

The Taliban, on the other hand, accused Pakistan of lacking sincerity. Afghanistan’s state media outlet RTA claimed that Kabul made “every effort to hold constructive talks,” but that the Pakistani side “does not seem to have this intention.”

Ceasefire Holds despite diplomatic tensions

The Istanbul talks are part of a larger diplomatic push to ease tensions following months of cross-border violence and mutual accusations of harboring militants. The ceasefire, brokered on October 19 in Doha after deadly clashes that left dozens dead on both sides, remains technically in place. However, there is uncertainty over whether talks will resume for a fourth day.

Pakistan Television reported that Turkey, along with several other countries, continues to mediate to preserve the ceasefire and encourage progress in negotiations.

Rising militancy and border closures

Analysts say the core issue remains Afghanistan’s refusal to provide verifiable guarantees to act against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups allegedly operating from Afghan territory. Islamabad claims that TTP militants have found refuge in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, leading to a surge in attacks within Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s military reportedly carried out strikes against TTP hideouts in Afghanistan, triggering deadly skirmishes until Qatar intervened to broker peace.

Meanwhile, all major border crossings between the two countries remain closed for over two weeks, leaving hundreds of trucks carrying goods stranded and trade at a standstill — a stark reminder of the broader costs of the ongoing impasse.