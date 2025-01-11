Outgoing President Biden to deliver farewell address on January 15 from Oval Office

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) US President Joe Biden

Outgoing President Joe Biden will deliver his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, January 15, from the Oval Office as President-elect Donald Trump is slated to be sworn in as the next president on January 20. Biden's remarks are scheduled at 8 pm Eastern, which will likely be the last significant opportunity for him to address American citizens and the world before he makes way for Donald Trump to take office.

Biden also made an address on Friday from the Roosevelt Room, as he said that his decision to drop out of the presidential race over the summer did not probably help Trump win the election.

In the run-up to the presidential elections, Biden stepped aside as Vice President Kamala Harris replaced her to become the Democratic candidate against the Republican's pick, Donald Trump.

Biden went through enormous pressure following a disastrous debate performance against Trump, which prompted Kamala's selection as the presidential candidate.

Biden speaks on opting out of presidential race

On being asked whether he regrets his decision to not run for reelection, Biden in his Friday address said, "I think I would have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have — would have beaten Trump."

“I thought it was important to unify the party. Even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party," he added.

Biden asserted that he did not intend to cause a divided party to lose an election, adding, "That's why I stepped aside. But I was confident she could win."

Moreover, Harris lost the election to Trump as the general elections resulted in a clean sweep for the Republican Party, which, along with winning a majority in the House of Representatives, also won the majority in the Senate.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read | Biden confirms attendance at Trump's inauguration event, reminds nation of Capitol Hill attack