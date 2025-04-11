Ousted South Korean President embraces supporters as he leaves official residence Yoon, a conservative who won the 2022 election narrowly. Last year in December, he declared martial law on late-night television. He vowed to eradicate “anti-state” liberals whom he accused of abusing their legislative majority to obstruct his agenda.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left the presidential residence in Seoul on Friday for his private home after he was removed from office after he imposed martial law in December last year. Yoon and his wife, along with 11 dogs and cats, returned to the private apartment in southern Seoul. After the former president's van arrived at the gate of the presidential compound, he stepped out as he smiled and waved to his supporters. He also shook hands and embraced dozens of them.

After he arrived at his apartment, he walked slowly through a crowd of supporters, shaking their hands as they chanted his name, with his wife closely following.

A significant number of supporters and critics assembled in nearby streets amid a heavy police presence. The ousted president got mixed reactions, with some holding “Your excellency Yoon, we will carry on with your spirit” to “Give Yoon Suk Yeol the death penalty!”

Yoon expressed gratitude to his supporters in a video message, as he stressed that he will “continue to do my utmost” to build the “free and prosperous Republic of Korea that we have dreamed of together," invoking South Korea's formal name.

Yoon, a conservative who won the 2022 election narrowly, declared martial law on late-night television on Dec 3, vowing to eradicate “anti-state” liberals whom he accused of abusing their legislative majority to obstruct his agenda.

He also declared a suspension of legislative activities and sent hundreds of troops to surround the National Assembly, but lawmakers still managed to form a quorum and voted to lift martial law just hours after it was imposed.

According to experts, Yoon, who faces a separate criminal trial on rebellion charges, which may attract capital punishment or a life sentence in prison, would strongly prefer a conservative president who could pardon him if convicted and is likely to push to ensure the party's primaries are won by a candidate he supports.

(With inputs from AP)