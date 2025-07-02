Oil-drilling vessel capsizes in Gulf of Suez: 4 dead, several missing as rescue efforts continue At least four crew members died and three remain missing after an oil-drilling vessel capsized in Egypt's Gulf of Suez during a towing operation.

New Delhi:

A tragic maritime incident unfolded in Egypt's Gulf of Suez when an oil-drilling vessel capsized, resulting in the death of at least four crew members and leaving several others missing. The accident occurred Tuesday evening near Ras Ghareb, on the African coast of the Gulf of Suez—a vital global shipping route.

According to Egypt's Petroleum Ministry, the vessel, later identified as Admarine 12, was a jack-up barge unit operated by Offshore Shukheir Oil Co. (OSOCO) and owned by Saudi-based offshore drilling services firm ADES Holding Company. The vessel capsized while being towed for relocation to another drilling site in the Gabal El-Zeit area, approximately 130 nautical miles south of the Suez Canal.

Authorities reported that 30 personnel were onboard when the vessel overturned. Rescue operations quickly commenced, leading to the recovery of four bodies and the successful rescue of 23 crew members who were transported to local hospitals for treatment. As of Wednesday morning, search efforts continued for the remaining three missing individuals.

Among the deceased are three ADES employees and one contractor. ADES confirmed that all personnel and the vessel are fully insured and stated that the incident would not materially impact its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

"The company is working closely with local authorities and emergency services, with the safety and well-being of all personnel remaining its highest priority. A full and thorough investigation into the incident will be conducted," ADES said in a statement.

While the cause of the capsizing remains unclear, local reports suggest that the vessel may have overturned during a towing operation. Egyptian naval forces and emergency teams have been actively involved in the search and rescue mission.

Despite the proximity of the incident to the Suez Canal, shipping authorities confirmed that navigation through the canal remains unaffected. Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, stated that 33 vessels were scheduled to transit the canal on Wednesday as planned.

An investigation into the incident is underway, as the nation mourns the loss of life and awaits answers about what led to the fatal accident.

(AP inputs)