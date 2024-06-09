Noted painter Krishn Kanhai’s ‘The Golden Krishna’ exhibition concludes in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noted painter Krishn Kanhai’s exhibition concludes in Dubai

Renowned Indian painter and Padma Shri awardee Krishn Kanhai concluded his 'The Golden Krishna Painting Exhibition' in Dubai. This grand event, depicting a wide range of styles from contemporary to traditional, each piece infused with emotional resonance, was inaugurated by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of Dubai, with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Significantly, the exhibition, held in the ballroom of Hotel Taj Business Bay, showcased 66 paintings and drew hundreds of attendees from various communities. Notably, central to this event was an awe-inspiring life-sized painting of Tirupati Balaji, which took about a year to complete and features a mix of oil and acrylic paints with pure gold leaves, framed in a handmade, intricately detailed border. The painting measures 5 feet by 8 feet.

Attendees Captivated by the Beauty and Expression of Artwork

Significantly, the event holds prominence as it was the first time an exhibition of Hindu gods and goddesses was organised in Dubai. The attendees were captivated by the beauty and expressions of the artworks and were left spellbound, offering widespread praise for the pieces.

Further, during the three-day exhibition, which ran from May 31 to June 2, 2024, Swami Shri Brahmavihari Das from the newly built Akshardham Temple in Abu Dhabi also visited to observe the art. The Akshardham Temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 this year.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, in recognition of the successful organization of this exhibition, Prime Minister Modi earlier had sent a message of good wishes to Padma Shri Krishn Kanhai on April 24, 2024.

