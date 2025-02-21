Netanyahu warns Hamas to 'pay the full price' as it handovers 'Gazan' body in place of Israeli hostage Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Hamas alleging it of returning wrong remains in place of Israeli hostage's body. Netanyahu called it a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu warns Hamas: In what comes as a shocking claim, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that one of the three bodies, that Hamas militants released yesterday, is not of Shiri Bibas, the Israeli hostage and the mother of two young boys whose bodies were returned. Netanyahu said that the body belonged to a Gazan woman.

Criticising Hamas' handover of the wrong remains as a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu warned that Hamas would “pay the full price” for the action.

“We will work with determination to bring Shiri home together with all our hostages—both living and dead—and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and malicious violation of the agreement,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas on Thursday claimed to have returned four bodies, which included a mother and her two children. Notably, the bodies of her two sons, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, were positively identified, the Israeli Defence Forces said but added the fourth body was not that of their mother nor any other hostage.

Netanyahu added, "The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. May God avenge their blood. And so we will avenge,” he added.

(With inputs from AP)