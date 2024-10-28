Nepalese PM Oli plans to visit China between mid-November and December: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE PHOTO) Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli plans to pay an official visit to China between mid-November and mid-December. Citing a high-level source at the Prime Minister's Office, My Republica newspaper reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing for the proposed visit of Oli to China as the government completes its first 100 days in office. The latest development is seen as Nepal's geopolitical shift.

When tried to contact the Foreign Ministry for comments, the spokesperson was not available. However, a high-level source at the Foreign Ministry said that neither India nor China so far handed over an invitation to the Prime Minister for the official visit.

The proposed visit will be Oli’s first visit to the immediate neighbour since taking office in mid-July, his fourth tenure as Prime Minister of Nepal. Oli had held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month. During the meeting, Oli extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal.

"Prime Minister Oli will possibly visit China within November, although the dates have yet to be finalized," the daily reported, quoting sources close to the Prime Minister. "Preparations are underway to make the visit fruitful and productive."

Among other things, the two sides are likely to sign an agreement for the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, sources said. Not a single project has so far moved forward under the BRI since the signing of the agreement between Nepal and China in 2017.

Oli's strict warning

Earlier this month, Oli said that no anti-China activities will be allowed in the country, reaffirming the Himalayan nation's commitment to the 'One China' policy. Oli made the remarks in a meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Chen Jining, a member of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee. The meeting took place at his official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Reaffirming Nepal's commitment to the One China policy, Oli told the visiting delegation that no anti-China activities would be allowed to operate within Nepal's territory.

China claims that the breakaway nation of Taiwan is part of it and makes it mandatory for all the countries having diplomatic ties with it to follow the ‘One China’ policy, which effectively states that Taiwan is part of China. During the meeting, Oli also expressed hopes for continued support from China for Nepal's economic development.

Talks were also held about strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) parties, according to the PM’s secretariat.

Oli is the Chairman of the CPN (UML) and is seen as a pro-China leader. He underlined the need to continue the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries to enhance government-to-government, people-to-people and historical ties, as well as to promote trade.

