Nepal: Gen Z leaders say they started movement after getting fed up with old-aged leaders | 10 points Nepal Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows even as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normal after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

Soon after the meeting with the Nepal Army Chief concluded, the Gen Z leaders on Thursday said they did this movement after getting fed up with the old-aged leaders and had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure. They also said they will work in coordination with the Army for the reconstruction and cleaning of the country.

Gen-Z leader Anil Baniya says, "We did this movement after getting fed up with the old-aged leaders. We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure. Through online surveys, the Gen-Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. We are not trying to change the constitution, but make necessary changes to it. Within 6 months, we will head to the election..."

According to Gen Z, Susheela Karki is the best person in today's situation to lead the country as she has a lot of experience as former Chief Justice.

Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal said, "We are not capable of taking the leadership, and it will take us time to be mature enough to take the leadership. Attempts are being made to break us. Some of the party members have the misconception that they can infiltrate and create a division. This bloodshed is because of you (old leaders). If people start the bloodshed, then they would not survive. We don’t want bloodshed. We want to dissolve the parliament, but not to cancel the constitution." Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal said, "We are doing this movement against the corruption as it is rampant." The Gen Z Youth Movement Group leaders said they do not want to abolish the Constitution but want some amendments in it to protect the interests of the people of Nepal. They also added that Sushila Karki will be the interim PM and within 6 months, polling will be held to elect the new PM of Nepal. Amid volatile situation in Nepal, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Thursday met Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army headquarters in Kathmandu. Supported by students, the bar association, and Kathmandu’s mayor, she has emerged as the frontrunner to lead Nepal’s interim government after days of deadly unrest. Nepal Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows even as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normal after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign. In another development, three inmates were killed during clashes with security personnel at a jail, while over 15,000 prisoners have escaped from more than two dozen prisons since violent anti-government protests erupted in Nepal. The violent agitation forced prime minister K P Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday, following which the Nepal Army imposed restrictions due to a serious law and order situation across provinces. Even as the troops continued to guard the streets, the situation remained mostly peaceful in the rest of the country except for two deaths and over a dozen injuries in Nepal army gunfire in a thwarted escape from a prison southeast of Kathmandu. People were seen rushing to the markets, shops and groceries to buy essential goods as soon as the curfew was lifted. There were few vehicles on the roads which still bore marks of the violence that had erupted since Sunday and resulted in the resignation of prime minister Oli on Tuesday.

