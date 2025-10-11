Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepal President, admitted to hospital after sudden health problems The Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre, part of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, released an official statement assuring that President Ram Chandra Paudel’s condition is stable and under constant observation.

Kathmandu:

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, 80, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre in Kathmandu on Saturday (October 11) after experiencing sudden health problems. According to the President’s Secretariat, Paudel complained of a severe headache and vomiting at around 11:30 am while attending a meeting at his official residence, Sheetal Niwas. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Hospital confirms stable condition

The hospital, which operates under the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, issued an official statement confirming that the president’s health is stable and being closely monitored. The statement read, “Honourable President Ram Chandra Paudel has been admitted to this centre for treatment after experiencing health problems. His health is currently being examined, and his condition is normal.”

Dr. Ratna Mani Gajurel, a member of the president’s medical team, reiterated that Paudel remains under continuous observation, with all medical examinations proceeding as planned.

Meeting with Gen Z delegation postponed

President Paudel was scheduled to meet with a delegation representing Nepal’s Gen Z youth movement on Saturday. The delegation had gathered at Sheetal Niwas to submit demands, including calls for legal action against officials allegedly responsible for violence during last month’s protests, and for youth representation in the interim cabinet.

Due to the president’s sudden illness, the meeting was postponed to Monday, an official from the President’s Office confirmed. Around 20 Gen Z representatives had arrived for the discussion before it was rescheduled.

Recent political engagements

Just a day before his hospitalisation, President Paudel met with Prime Minister Sushila Karki and representatives of major political parties to discuss preparations for the March 2026 national elections.

Last month, on September 22, he also administered the oath of office to four newly inducted ministers in the interim government led by Prime Minister Karki. The appointment expanded the cabinet to eight members. Among the new ministers were former Supreme Court Justice Anil Kumar Sinha (Industry and Law), innovator Mahabir Pun (Education, Science and Technology), Madan Pariyar (Agriculture), and journalist Jagdish Kharel (Communication and Information Technology).

Paudel's previous health history

President Paudel, a veteran politician and senior leader known for his long service in Nepal’s democracy movement, had previously faced health concerns. In 2023, he was airlifted to India’s AIIMS, New Delhi, for treatment of a chest-related ailment after experiencing shortness of breath.

Growing youth unrest in Nepal

The Gen Z protests that the delegation planned to discuss with the president stemmed from massive youth demonstrations held in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9, which turned violent. According to official figures, 76 people were killed, including 19 on the first day due to police firing. The protesters had been voicing discontent over unemployment, economic stagnation, and alleged government corruption.

With President Paudel’s condition now reported as normal, officials clarified that his engagements would resume once approved by his doctors.