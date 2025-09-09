President Ram Chandra Poudel resigns as violent protests push Nepal on edge This came shortly after KP Sharma Oli relinquished his post as Nepal’s Prime Minister amid severe anti-corruption protests.

Kathmandu:

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel on Tuesday resigned from his post following violent protests against social media ban by the government. This came shortly after KP Sharma Oli relinquished his post as Nepal’s Prime Minister amid severe anti-corruption protests.

A group of protesters forcefully entered the President’s official residence and set it on fire. They also looted various items from the presidential palace.

Besides, the private home of KP Sharma Oli in Nepal was also vandalised.

Protestor assault several leaders

Violent anti-government protests in Nepal have entered their second day, resulting in at least 19 deaths and numerous injuries. Demonstrators clashed fiercely with police forces, escalating tensions across the capital and other regions.

During the unrest, protesters torched the residence of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in Naikap. Besides, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was assaulted by demonstrators, sustaining injuries in the attack.

The turmoil also reached the home of Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Both Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, were reportedly assaulted by protesters at their residence.

Oli likely to fly to Dubai

KP Sharma Oli, who recently resigned as Nepal’s Prime Minister, is likely to fly to Dubai in a private jet. In preparation for his potential trip, he has delegated acting responsibilities to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, Oli said he has called an all-party meeting to dissolve the contention.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,"

India issues advisory

Amid the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens have been advised to postpone travel until stability returns. Those currently in Nepal are urged to remain indoors, avoid public places and follow local safety advisories as well as updates from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. For assistance, the Embassy has provided two helpline numbers: +977-9808602881 and +977-9810326134, both available via WhatsApp.