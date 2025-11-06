Munir poised for unprecedented powers as Pakistan government mulls Constitutional amendment The speculations gained momentum after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted on X that the government approached him for support on the 27th amendment.

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s Army Chief and Field Marshal, General Asim Munir, is set to gain greater authority as the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is reportedly mulling the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The proposed amendment aims to revise the regulations concerning the command of the armed forces and grant constitutional recognition to the position of Field Marshal.

Significant changes are expected, particularly to Article 243, which outlines the command structure of the military.

The speculations gained momentum after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted on X that the government approached him for support on the 27th amendment.

Key proposed amendments:

Creation of a separate Constitutional court: Under the proposed amendment a new constitutional court, independent of the Supreme Court, will be established.

Restructuring federal–provincial powers: The federal government may consider taking back some powers that are currently handled by the provinces. This could involve removing rules that guarantee provinces receive a fair share of funds through the National Finance Commission (NFC). It might also include shifting important responsibilities, such as education and population planning, from provincial governments back to federal control.

Broader Institutional Reforms: Suggests significant changes in the existing institutional framework, possibly affecting the balance of power among the branches of government.

Once the amendment is done, it will constitutionally formalise the rank of Field Marshal. This move is important to secure an extended and more powerful tenure for Munir, who is otherwise set to retire in November.

Criticism of move

Critics contend that the proposed amendment would undermine judicial independence and concentrate the authority of constitutional interpretation in the hands of the executive. They further caution that the move could heighten political unrest, given the already fragile civil-military balance rooted in the country’s history of military intervention in governance. Many believe that if enacted, the amendment would effectively erode the principle of civilian supremacy.

To pass the amendment, the government must secure a two-thirds majority in both the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate. While it holds a comfortable position in the 336-member NA with the backing of 233 members, its standing in the 96-member Senate is less secure — possessing only 61 seats. Consequently, the government will need the support of at least three opposition senators to reach the required two-thirds threshold.