QR code stickers mysteriously surface on graves in Munich, scanning gave shocking results The local police have requested those who have witnessed anybody putting the stickers on the graves in Munich to reach out to the respective cemetery's administration.

QR codes on graves in Munich: In what comes as a shocking development, approximately 1,000 stickers mysteriously appeared on gravestones and wooden crosses at three cemeteries, including Waldfriedhof, Sendlinger Friedhof, and Friedhof Solln cemeteries in Germany's Munich. The investigation is still underway as there's no indication of where these stickers came from and why. The 5x3.5-centimetre stickers have QR codes imprinted on them, and once scanned, they show the person's name buried in the grave along with its location in the cemetery.

"We haven't found any pattern behind this yet. The stickers were put both on decades-old gravestones and on very new graves that so far only have a wooden cross,” AP quotes police spokesperson Christian Drexler as saying.

The police have requested those who have witnessed anybody putting the stickers on the graves to reach out to the respective cemetery's administration.

Police are not only trying to find out who is behind it but are also investigating for damage to property because the gravestones were partially damaged and discoloured when the stickers were removed.

(With inputs from AP)