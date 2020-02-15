Image Source : PTI Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be released after FATF verdict

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Mohammad Saeed will most certainly be released after the verdict of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as reported by news agency ANI. According to ANI, there are several intentional loopholes which will permit his release after the verdict.

The FATF meeting which will held in Paris from February 16 will decide whether or not Pakistan needs to be blacklisted for failing to act against terror.

Saeed's lawyer who along with an aide was convicted by an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday, says they will appeal the judgement in the Lahore High Court.

Saeed's counsel argues that his client was convicted for no other reason than due to FATF "pressure" ahead of its upcoming meeting.

According to Dawn, beside the involvement in foreign theatres and the consistent condemnation this has brought to Pakistan, the fact is that Let/JuD terrorists have also contributed to the instability within the country.

JuD led LeT has maintained links with the Afghan Taliban and Al Qaueda as well as with elements that evolved into the Punjabi Taliban.

Considering these cases, it can only be welcomed that Saeed has been sent to prison. Another major point that the conviction of the JuD chief raises is that , in Pakistan, militant groups are proscribed while their leaders and cadres continue to operate as per routine.

Sources informed ANI that Pakistan Army continues to provide logistics, training and funds to these terror outfits and use them as proxies against its neighbours like India, and Afghanistan.

In June 2018, Pakistani Government made a commitment to work with the FATF to plug the loopholes. However, in 2019 a review by the intergovernmental organisation reveals a 'lack of progress' by the government to address its terror financing risks.

ALSO READ | US calls for Hafiz Saeed to be held accountable for Mumbai attacks